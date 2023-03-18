Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,013.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

