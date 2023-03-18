Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 510 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

