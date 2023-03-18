Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

