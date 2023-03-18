Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VO opened at $200.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

