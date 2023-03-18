Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 336 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after acquiring an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

