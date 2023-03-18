Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $162.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.50. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.