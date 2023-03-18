Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.