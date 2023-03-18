Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

