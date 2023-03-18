CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CymaBay Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

