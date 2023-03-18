CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
