Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Wolfe Research cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 32.8 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

