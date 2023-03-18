ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.46 million.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

