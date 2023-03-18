Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

