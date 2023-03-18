Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $162,224.71 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00004211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

