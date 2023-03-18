MX TOKEN (MX) Price Tops $2.08 on Major Exchanges

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $208.43 million and $6.09 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00370824 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.56 or 0.26952789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

