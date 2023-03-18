ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243.34

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $243.34 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00033321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003587 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00207888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,453.89 or 1.00071747 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003864 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $226.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.