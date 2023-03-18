ARMOR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $348.09 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. ARMOR has a market cap of $403,897.53 and $348.09 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ???* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

