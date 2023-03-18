Bobcoin (BOBC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 63.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Bobcoin has a market cap of $6.60 million and $24,192.11 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00370824 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.56 or 0.26952789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bobcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

