GYEN (GYEN) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.63 million and $223,827.21 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00370824 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.56 or 0.26952789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.