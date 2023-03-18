Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

