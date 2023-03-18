Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 million, a PE ratio of 319.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,354.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 685,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 115,822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

