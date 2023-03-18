DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DFS opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.48 ($2.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £38,480 ($46,898.23). 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Capital reissued a "hold" rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

