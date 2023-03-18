Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $10.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZUO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,307 shares of company stock valued at $595,524 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 233,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 467,201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.