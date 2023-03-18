The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Target Price to $11.00

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.40 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Ecopetrol Price Performance
Shares of EC stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81.
Ecopetrol Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
