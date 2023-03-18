Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.40.

ILMN stock opened at $224.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

