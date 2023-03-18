Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.58.

LVLU stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

