Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATRGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ATR opened at GBX 422 ($5.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.75. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 366.50 ($4.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($5.73). The stock has a market cap of £439.43 million, a PE ratio of -578.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

