SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

SouthState Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

