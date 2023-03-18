Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Modiv Trading Down 0.2 %

MDV opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Modiv Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

