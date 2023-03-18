Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

