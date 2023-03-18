Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BSL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $15.82.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
