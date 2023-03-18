Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BSL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

