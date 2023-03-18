Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.20.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Popular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.