Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.
BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.20.
Popular Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.
Institutional Trading of Popular
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Popular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
