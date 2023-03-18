Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Brisbane Broncos’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Brisbane Broncos Price Performance

Brisbane Broncos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brisbane Broncos Limited manages and operates the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited is a subsidiary of Nationwide News Pty Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brisbane Broncos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brisbane Broncos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.