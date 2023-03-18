Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on April 28th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:SONG opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.20 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.40 ($1.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8,280.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £816 ($994.52). Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

