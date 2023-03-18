BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

BankUnited Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

