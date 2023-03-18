Range Resources’ (RRC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:RRC opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

