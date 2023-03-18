Savills plc (LON:SVS) Raises Dividend to GBX 29 Per Share

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of SVS opened at GBX 946 ($11.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 970.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 902.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 750 ($9.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.84 ($15.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($16.76) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

