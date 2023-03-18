Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.
Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 5.7 %
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
