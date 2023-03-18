Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 5.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

