JMP Securities Trims Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Target Price to $5.00

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Pardes Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.