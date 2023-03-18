Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.