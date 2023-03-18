Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

