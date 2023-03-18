RBC Bearings Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:RBCP)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.3 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $24,332,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $12,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $10,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $7,230,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

