RBC Bearings Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:RBCP)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.3 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $24,332,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $12,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $10,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $7,230,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

