AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on May 26th

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

LON AJOT opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.49) on Friday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.23 ($1.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.36. The firm has a market cap of £171.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12,250.00.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Company Profile

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

