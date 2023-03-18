AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on May 26th

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Up 2.9 %
LON AJOT opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.49) on Friday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.23 ($1.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.36. The firm has a market cap of £171.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12,250.00.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.