Equity Residential (EQR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.