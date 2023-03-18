Latitude Group Holdings Limited (LFS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on April 23rd

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.29.
About Latitude Group
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.