Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

