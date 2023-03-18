Capital Limited (CAPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 9th

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital Price Performance

CAPD stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.03. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company has a market cap of £177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 167 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

