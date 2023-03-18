Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 4th

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXEGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

