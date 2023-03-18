Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.59% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -56.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 158,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.