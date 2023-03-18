LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Capitalization Hits $78.88 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $78.88 million and $7.95 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

