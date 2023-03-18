JUST 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.08 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. JUST has a market cap of $246.69 million and $29.08 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00372336 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,427.83 or 0.27062675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.

The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.

It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.

To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.

The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.”

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.